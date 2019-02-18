South Africa: 5 Arrested for Violence At Mut in Durban

Five people have been arrested following protest action at the Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, Durban, on Monday.

"We can confirm that five suspects were arrested for public violence," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

Around 80 students at the university embarked on protest action around 08:30 on Monday. Tyres were burnt to prevent access to the institution.

Several university protests flared up around the province on Sunday evening and continued on Monday as students complained about various issues, including housing, fees disputes and the death of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Mlungisi Madonsela.

Students at DUT are currently peacefully marching to the City Hall.

"There are several groups of students from various universities in the city that will be marching to City Hall this morning," Metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad told News24 earlier.

He said that the protest would begin at Curries Fountain and head through Winterton Wharf, Alice Street, Grey Street, West Street and Pixley ka Seme Street.

