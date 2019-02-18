South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Arrested for Rape of 12-Year-Old Girl

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, police said.

Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement that the girl's mother had sent to her to a spaza shop in the Khwezi informal settlement in Bika on Saturday evening when she was attacked.

It's alleged that the suspect dragged the girl into nearby bushes, where he raped her, said Manatha.

A case was opened soon after the incident and Msobomvu police officers arrested the man the next day.

The suspect will be charged for rape when he appears in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Manatha added that acting Butterworth Custer commander, Colonel Ncedo Ngwendze, had condemned the abuse against women and children.

