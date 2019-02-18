18 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Eastern Cape Man Arrested for Rape of 12-Year-Old Girl

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Butterworth, in the Eastern Cape, on Sunday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, police said.

Captain Jackson Manatha said in a statement that the girl's mother had sent to her to a spaza shop in the Khwezi informal settlement in Bika on Saturday evening when she was attacked.

It's alleged that the suspect dragged the girl into nearby bushes, where he raped her, said Manatha.

A case was opened soon after the incident and Msobomvu police officers arrested the man the next day.

The suspect will be charged for rape when he appears in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Manatha added that acting Butterworth Custer commander, Colonel Ncedo Ngwendze, had condemned the abuse against women and children.

Source: News24

South Africa

Caster Semenya Upset At IAAF's Press Release

Caster Semenya has expressed her disappointment at a press release issued by the IAAF on Monday in which the world… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.