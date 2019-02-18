18 February 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Chilima Tells Malawi Muslims to Elect Leaders Who Preach Peace

Photo: Nyasa Times
Chilima gets a rousing reception from the packed crowd at Njamba.
By Owen Khamula

Vice president Saulos Chilima has told Muslims in the country to vote for leaders who preach peace.

Chilima, who is challenging President Peter Mutharika at the highly contentious tripartite elections on May 21 under UTM Party banner, said Muslims just like other Malawians, should avoid voting for leaders who use divide and rule tactics.

"Muslims should stand up against leaders who want to divide the nation, the leaders who are sowing seeds of disunity," said Chilima.

The UTM presidential candidate assured Muslims that once voted into power, the party would respect Islam as a religion and all Muslims in the country.

Chilima went to the Muslim prayers in Mangochi on Sunday in full Islamic regalia.

When asked by reporters why he was in a Muslim robe yet he was not a member of the religion, Chilima said he was comfortable in the attire, saying it was a show of solidarity with Muslims.

Chilima's trip to Mangochi comes barely weeks after ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets undressed UTM woman for dressing in UTM attire.

