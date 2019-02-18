Namibia: Ex-Convict Accused of Killing Two Minors

Windhoek — A 27-year-old Angolan national, who was convicted to eight years' imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend, is now accused of killing two of his cousins, and injuring and raping his grandmother early Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 00h00 at Okafitu ka Katanyange village, Outapi constituency. Spokesperson of Omusati police, Inspector Lineekela Shikongo, has confirmed the double-murder incident.

According to sources, the suspect just finished serving an eight-year term a week ago and bumped into his grandmother and two cousins in Outapi town heading to the bank.

Apparently, he then followed them and saw them withdrawing money to buy a bag of maize meal.

"The suspect entered into the sleeping room where the three victims were sleeping, used a hoe handle and a mopane stick to club the victims, resulting in the death of two of the victims on the spot," said Shikongo, adding that the suspect then beat up the surviving victim all over her body. She sustained serious injuries from the assault and was rushed to the Outapi District Hospital where she was admitted and is in a serious condition.

It was also discovered at the hospital that the old woman was sexually violated by the suspect, hence a charge of rape has been added to the three charges - two murder and an attempted murder. It is further reported that the suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon at Onhimbu location in the Outapi constituency where he was 'chilling' with his friends.

Sources told New Era that upon his arrest, the suspect confessed to the crime and said he wanted money from the victims.

The suspect was only 19 years old when he committed the first crime and was sentenced when he was 20 years old.

He is expected to appear in Outapi Magistrates' Court today.

The deceased are Linus (12) and Thomas Ndapuka (8).

Shikongo said the next of kin have been informed and police investigations into the matter continue..