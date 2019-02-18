Mauritius Lauded for Undertaking Proactive Measures Against Drug Scourge

press release

The Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Dr Amado Phillip de Andres, lauded Mauritius for being proactive against drug scourge and implementing measures that can be replicated in other countries.

He made this statement, today, following a courtesy call on the Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence, and Minister for Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Dr Amado Phillip de Andres expressed satisfaction regarding the meeting with the Minister Mentor on issues of drugs trafficking and crime, and the measures taken by Mauritius to prevent drug proliferation among consumers and their networks especially in the African and Indian Ocean region.

He pointed out that the United Nations Office in Nairobi is working on how to position Mauritius in areas of cooperation with the private sector in the field of financial technologies. He added that the country has been identified to serve as a platform for crowdfunding in the fight against human trafficking and drug scourge.

Moreover, Dr Amado Phillip de Andres underscored that the Commission on Narcotic Drugs will convene a ministerial segment from 14 to 15 March 2019, with the objective of taking stock of the implementation of the commitments made by Member States to jointly address and counter the world drug problem. During the ministerial segment, the leadership role of Mauritius against the combat of drugs will also be discussed.

A meeting with Heads of the Police Department has also been proposed by the UNODC regarding operational policies in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and criminality.