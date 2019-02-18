Kenya: Man Fights for His Life After Stabbing Wife to Death Over Ugali

A man is fighting for his life at the Kakamega County General Teaching and Referral Hospital after he attempted to commit suicide by swallowing a poisonous substance, hours after he had stabbed his wife to death.

The Sunday incident at Emukaba village, Butsotso East in Indangalasia sub-location is said to have resulted from his wife's refusal to cook ugali.

The suspect is reported to have attacked his wife with a knife and stabbed her several times all over the body.

The 45-year-old suspect in Emukaba village attempted to conceal the attack by washing her body and wrapping it in a blanket. He later went to attend a bullfighting contest in the village, but neighbours who went to his home to investigate the commotion on Sunday found the body hidden in the house.

He swallowed a poisonous substance and was found unconscious by neighbours who called in police.

'RUSHED TO HOSPITAL'

"The suspect attempted to kill himself by swallowing some substance suspected to be poisonous and was rushed to hospital for treatment," said Mr Chebii.

Kakamega Central ODCP Joseph Chebii said the suspect will be charged with murder after his condition had improves.

The County chief advisor special programmes and gender affairs Mrs Peninah Mukabane who visited the home said what happened was unfortunate.

"We are witnessing an upsurge in cases of domestic violence in the county due to abuse of drugs by young couples who are unable to deal with family related issue affecting them and ended up turning confrontation and violent," said Mrs Mukabane.

She said her department was trying to come up with a programme to address issues that contributed to domestic violence in the community.

In Shiyunzu sub-location, another man, 30, died after he swallowed a poisonous substance after he visited his in-laws home after a disagreement with his wife.

Mr Chebii said the man collapsed and died on the spot. His body was transported to the County mortuary and police are investigating the incident.