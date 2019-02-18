Africa: Angola Urges Africa to Eradicate Cattle Plague

Rome — Angolan permanent representative to the United Nations Agencies in Rome Florencio de Almeida encouraged African governments to keep fighting for the eradication of the plague of small ruminants (PPR).

The Angolan diplomat was addressing last Friday a panel on the topic "The Eradication of PPR, a global initiative meant to achieve UN Sustainability Goals for 2030", held on the side lines of the 42nd session of the IFAD Governing Council.

Speaking in his capacity as chairperson of the Group of African Ambassadors to the United Nations agencies in Rome, Florenvio de Almeida said that the experts were unanimous on the adverse effects of this contagious and cross-border disease on the economy and livelihoods of the poor population of the African continent.

The economic impact of the PPR outbreak, including production losses and costs associated with disease control in Africa, is estimated at about USD 147 million per year, according to data from the African Union.

He said that countries affected or exposed to this disease have already made significant efforts to eradicate the disease by 2030, with the support of development partners, the Angolan diplomat noted, defending continued combined efforts in order to achieve the goal."

The official welcomed IFAD for arranging the topic on eradication of the Small Ruminant Plague (PPR) during the event that closed last weekend.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) want to eradicate the plague of small ruminants, PPR, by 2030.

This disease affects currently 70 countries in Asia, Africa and Middle East.

Angola was represented at the 42nd session of the IFAD Governing Council, held in Rome from 14-15 February, by a delegation led by the Minister of Agriculture and Forests, Marcos Nhunga.