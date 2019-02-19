Kenya: Nock Promise to Come to Maiyoro's Aid

Nairobi — The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) has promised to help clear the pending medical bills of athletics legend Nyantika Maiyoro who has been recuperating at a Kisii Hospital.

The 88-year old Maiyoro who was Kenya's first ever Olympian at the Melbourne Games in Australia in 1956 has been in and out of hospital for the last few years and has had trouble clearing his bills.

"NOC-K appreciates that this is only a stop-gap measure, which is not sustainable nor all-inclusive and, therefore, hope that in the coming months, it shall come up with a strategic programme of providing support to our Olympians," a statement from the Olympic Committee read.

"Already, NOC-K, in the past year, organized an Athletes' Career Transition workshop aimed at assisting our athletes across the board prepare for life after active career," it added.

The Committee says it is working on a fully viable strategic plan that among other things will see all retiring athletes better equipped for life after active sports.

"We call upon various stakeholders, particularly in the financial, life insurance and, even service sectors to join hands with us towards cushioning and preparing our sports people for decent and enjoyable life, especially in retirement," NOCK Secretary General Francis Mutuku further states.

According to his son Fred Nyantika who spoke to the Daily Nation, the legendary athlete has been detained at the hospital over a bill of close to Sh100,000 after being hospitalized following a bout of tuberculosis.

"We also ask the national and county governments to help him reposess his piece of land which he was given by Mzee Jomo Kenyatta but has been grabbed. We have not had the privilege pf enjoying the fruits of his fame and all the joy that came with him winning medals for Kenya," his son further stated.