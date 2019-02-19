Rwanda: Arsenal Coaches in Rwanda for Football Clinic for Coaches

Rwanda Football Federation, and the Ministry of Sports and Culture are hosting two Arsenal FC youth coaches who are in the country to conduct a five-day 'coach-the-coaches' coaching clinic.

The training is part of the implementation of the Visit Rwanda-Arsenal FC partnership deal clinched last year.

Simon McManus and Kerry Green are leading the coaching clinic for 50 coaches drawn from around the country at Amahoro National Stadium from Monday until Friday this week, officials said.

The Rwandan coaches have been recruited from football academies across the country.

The clinic will see the coaches take part in theory sessions in the mornings and practical sessions in the afternoons.

In line with the previous coaching clinic held in October last year, this week's 'coach-the-coaches' coaching clinic will deepen the knowledge of the Arsenal coaching philosophy in Rwanda, organisers say.

"The Visit Rwanda-Arsenal FC partnership is not only helping tourists and investors discover the uniqueness of Rwanda as a travel and business destination, it is also meant to ensure that Rwandan young footballers get the opportunity to train and learn from the very best," said Sunny Ntayombya, a communications director with Rwanda Development Board.

Arsenal FC are renowned for their youth coaching and it is hoped that young talented Rwandan coaches will benefit from the London club's experience of producing world-class talent.

Rwanda's Ministry of Sports and Culture has the target to establish a player and coach development pathway which allows and encourages athletes and coaches to gain experience, thereby allowing for continuous growth of technical expertise in coaching, refereeing and player development.

The coaching clinic with Arsenal coaches will be used to help achieve this target, Ntayombya added.