Nigeria: One Year After, Lone Dapchi Schoolgirl, Leah, Still Under Captivity

Today marks exactly one year of the Dapchi schoolgirls abduction by the dreaded members of Boko Haram, with only Leah, a Christian girl that refused to denounced her faith,still under captivity.

On February 19, 2018, Boko Haram gunmen invaded Government Girls Science and Technical Collage Dapchi where they abducted 105 schoolgirls, which attracted worldwide condemnations.

On March 22, 2018, the militants drove into the town of Dapchi in a motorcade and surrendered the girls to the community amidst joy and jubilation by the parents of girls that saw their freed daughters but, it was still a sad moment for the families of the five girls that did not survived the ordeal, and that of Leah Sheribu that is still being held.

Speaking to our correspondent, Mrs Rebecca Sheribu, the mother of Leah said she would continue to wait until she sees her daughter again.

She thanked the people of Dapchi for their continuous support and the people around the world for their unrelenting prayers for the safe return of her daughter.

"I am praying for God to speak to the abductors hearts to release my daughter, she is the only thing I have," she sobbed.

She called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hold firm to his promise and ensure that her daughter was set free, while condemning as evil intention the social media reports that said her daughter has been killed by her abductors.

Special prayer to hold tomorrow

The Secretary of Dapchi Abducted Girls Parents Association, Alhaji Kachalla Bukar, expressed dismay over the continuing captivity of Leah, saying that a special prayer would be conducted tomorrow for her safety and release from captivity.

"In order to commemorate the abduction and release of our daughters, we have organized a fasting and prayer today Monday and will hold rally tomorrow Tuesday to commemorate the incident."

"This fasting and prayer will be observed by both Muslims and Christians in the community and will hold prayers at Mr. Nathaniel Sharibu's house to urge federal government to negotiate for the immediate release of Leah who is still in captivity" he said.