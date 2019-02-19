Kenya: Mudavadi - Support Ailing Sports Legends

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has appealed to the government to support Kenya's ailing sports legends who cannot afford expensive medical bills.

The former vice president said that the government, through the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), can widen its scope to support more ailing sports legends who are not in a position to raise such hospital bills in the country.

"I would like to appeal to NHIF to support more of our sports legends who cannot afford medical bills in the country which you all know is very expensive," said Mudavadi on Monday.

He was speaking when he visited the ailing football legend Joe Kadenge, who has been admitted at Nairobi Hospital since Wednesday last week, after he suffered a stroke after learning of the death of his daughter in the US.

Kadenge's daughter, Everlyn Wanjiku Kadenge, passed away after a short illness.

The former deputy prime minister said that the intervention from President Uhuru Kenyatta, who instructed NHIF to give medical cover to the football legend, is what has saved the ailing legend so far.

"Mr Kadenge is showing signs of recovery and this is good news. We wish him well and I wish to say that we will stand with the family at this trying time," he said.

President Kenyatta visited Kadenge in January 2017 at his house in Mariakani Estate in South B where he not only donated Sh2 million in cash to offset Kadenge's medical bill at the time, but also granted him and his wife full insurance cover.

Kadnege's brother John Anzara said that the man popularly known with the 'Kadenge na mpira' phrase, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday last week when he went into shock after learning of the untimely passing away of his daughter.

Anzara, also a renowned Kenyan athlete, said that the legend has taken giant steps in his recovery from when he was admitted at the Intensive Care Unit last week, to currently when he has been transferred to the general ward.

"He has been handled well by the doctors since he was admitted and now he is in good spirits. The doctor has told us that he will be discharged in the next few days," said Anzara.

The late Evelyn was buried on Monday.