Kenya: Nock to Support Olympians

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) will come up with a strategic programme geared towards supporting the country's Olympians.

Nock, which has moved in to support track legend Nyantika Mayioro, who is currently hospitalised in Kisii with financial help, said in a statement that they recognise what he has done for the country.

Nock Secretary General Francis Mutuku said that their gesture is only a stop-gap measure, which is not sustainable or all-inclusive.

"Therefore, we hope that in the coming months, we shall come up with a strategic programme of providing support to our Olympians," said Mutuku.

Mutuku noted that last year, Nock organised an Athletes' Career Transition workshop aimed at assisting athletes across the board prepare for life after active career.

"This entailed equipping them with appropriate and broad life and professional skills such as personal management and development in various fields of their lives like financial management as they transition to the next phase after active sports career," said Mutuku.

Mutuku noted that Nock will continue to roll out similar programme this years and call on various stakeholders, particularly in the financial, life insurance and, even service sectors to join them towards cushioning and preparing our sports people for decent and enjoyable life, especially in retirement.

Mutuku said that they are optimistic that upon conclusion of the ongoing Strategic Plan development, Olympians will be able to access better resources in terms of a structured and sustainable programmes and facilities that will be handy to their post-career life.

Mayioro, who in 1953 won the 3000 meters race at the Indian Ocean Games in Madagascar and went ahead to become Kenya's first Olympian in 1956 in Melbourne over 5000m race, is among the pioneer athletes who inspired a generation of runners that positioned then country to stardom.