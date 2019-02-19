Kenya: Jane Wacu to Lead Seychellois Against Kenyans in Continental Championships

Setter Jane Wacu will not be part of the Kenyan Prisons team that will take part in the African Women's Volleyball Club Championship scheduled for next month in Cairo, Egypt.

The award winning setter has removed herself from the selection of women's national team coach Japheth Munala to allow her time to focus on her new club, Seychellois side, Anse Royale.

Anse Royale have also qualified for the continental showpiece, and Wacu could be called upon to turn up against her former Kenya Prisons teammates during the competitions that will be played between March 16 and 25 in Cairo.

Kenya Pipeline, Kenya Prisons and KCB volleyball team have kick started preparations for this year's club competition, and are training at the Kasarani Stadium Indoor Arena.

Wacu says that should she be called upon to play against any of the Kenyan representatives, duty to her employers will take precedence in spite of the deep attachment he has with her compatriots.

"It will be difficult because I am good friends with players from all the three teams but the job has to be done at the end of the day. I will definitely be excited to see my fellow players from Kenya but it is a competition. So I am obligated to ensure that I play for a win. We shall be competitors at the end of the day," said the former Tetu Secondary school player.

Wacu, who is one of the most experienced setters in the country, is currently the captain of the Seychelles club, and guided them to second place behind eventual winner Quatre Borne from Mauritius in the Cup of Nations Zone 7 Club Championships that ended last week in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

"That I have been entrusted with such a big leadership role at the club even though I am an outsider is very humbling. It makes me feel appreciated and shows that I am capable of leadership. It was up to me to show gratitude by giving my best in the competition. And it was so exciting to have helped the team finish in second position," she said.