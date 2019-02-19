Kenya: Kisumu All Stars Thrash Visiting Modern Coast Rangers

Kisumu All Stars on Monday thrashed visiting Modern Coast Rangers 4-1 in a National Super League (NSL) match played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Shadrack Otieno grabbed a brace as in form striker Dennis Oalo and Ian Motanda scored a goal each. Oalo's finally got his 10th strike of the season, putting in prime position as he chases the NSL golden boot.

Cornelius Mwangi capitalise on a mistake by the hosts to give Rangers the consolation goal at the stroke of normal time.

All Stars head coach Francis Oduor attributed his side big win to continued practice on their finishing. "We have been focusing on our finishing. I am happy the results can now be seen," said Oduor.

His opposite number Joseph Sihuli blamed his side's loss to silly mistakes, adding that they were also not prepared mentally. "We made silly mistakes which Kisumu capitalised on to beat us. They were the better team, we were also not well prepared mentally," said Sihalo.

Erick Kibiko tested All Stars' keeper Geoffrey Were with a 14th minute rebound that was brilliantly saved, before the visitors survived a few minutes later when Gerishon Arabe's ambitious drive went wide.

Alvin Ochieng made a timely clearance to save All Stars from going down three minutes later. Ochieng had to block Dennis Owino's cross in the face of Bakari Juma who was waiting to connect.

Despite their long journey to the lakeside city, the visitors showed no sign of fatigue, as they took the game to the host's half. Stephen Maina was unlucky with his 33rd minute effort after turning well, as the ball flew over the crossbar.

The coach Oduor's charges then crowded the visitors goal mouth in hunt for the leading goal, but they failed to score from three successive chances.

Five minutes to the halftime, Otieno put All Stars ahead when he dribbled into the box, to beat Ranger's goalkeeper Victor Ligingo with a rising shot.

The Mombasa based side made an interval substitution as they looked to turn around the contest. Alpha Ouma taking the place of Bakari. They, however, suffered a blow in the 48th minutes as Omondi tapped in easily from the league's top scorer Dennis Oalo's assist.

Oalo settled the contest for All Stars six minutes later with a shot to the far left of the goalpost, after he dispossessed goalkeeper Ligingo who was attempting to make a clearance.

Frustration was evident on the visitors bench as one of their officials Elison Katana was sent to the stands in the 79th minute for abusive language towards the match officials.

In the dying minutes, Mwangi benefitted from a mispass by one of the sky-blue shirts, to beat Were with a long range rising shot at the stroke of normal time. Motanda sealed the host's victory deep into the extra time.