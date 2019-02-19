Kenya: Interior CS Matiangi to Settle Ailing Mayioro's Hospital Bills

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i has moved in to rescue former international athlete Nyantika Mayioro, who is ailing at Christa Marianne Hospital after he was diagnosed with tuberculosis two weeks ago.

The pioneer Olympian was admitted at the facility after he had complained of chest pains for about three months.

Doctors at the hospital had scheduled major tests on Thursday last week but later postponed the scans as the family could not raise the required Sh80,000.

On Monday, the CS contacted the family through an intermediary and pledged to pay his hospital bills.

"The CS talked to us through phone and promised to cater for the bills and all costs that we will incur while in hospital," Mayioro's son Ken Rodgers said.

According to doctors at the facility the track legend is responding well to drugs despite him still complaining of chest pains.

"We have seen a major improvement since he was admitted here and we are hoping in the next few days he will be well" said a doctor on condition of anonymity as he not authorized to speak to the press..