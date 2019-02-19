Rwanda: Rayon Sports Face Etincelles

Rayon Sportshost Etincelles seeking to close gap on leaders APR and second-placed Mukura Victory Sports in their first match of the second round of the 2018/19 Azam Rwanda Premier League season.

Rayon face Etincelles at Kigali Stadium. The 'Blues' are in third place on the league standings with 31 points while Etincelles have 15 points and sit in the 11th place.

APR stretched their lead at the top to four points with second-placed Mukura set to play against Sunrise Tuesday, and Rayon will be hoping to narrow the gap on the leaders back to four points today.

Rayon coach Roberto Oliveira says the Blues will be going for maximum points today.

"We need points as we want to carry on closing the gap between us and the leading teams because we want to challenge for the title, so the match against Etincelles is one we need to win," said the Brazilian coach.

Rayon Sports will be without right back Eric Iradukunda who will be replaced by Saddam Nyandwi while Etincelles will miss the services of forwards Claude SaibaMumbere, Isaac Muganza and Jean Bosco Akayezu.

Meanwhile, Etincelles coach Abdul Kalim 'Coka' Nduhirabandi fired a warning to Rayon saying his side were looking to start the second half of the season strongly.

"They are certainly a big team but we are not in the league to make up numbers," he said.

In other matches, second-placed Mukura will visit fifth-placed Sunrise at Nyagatare grounds, Police will host AS Muhanga at Mumena stadium, while Bugesera will be up against Marines at Nyamata grounds.

SC Kiyovu will host Kirehe at Mumena stadium on Wednesday.

In yesterday's matches APR won 2-1 away to Amagaju, Musanze beat visitors AS Kigali 1-0, while Espoir walloped visitors Gicumbi 5-1.

Tuesday

Sunrise Vs Mukura

(Nyagatare grounds)

Police Vs AS Muhanga (Mumena stadium)

Rayon Sports Vs Etincelles

(Kigali stadium)

Bugesera Vs Marines

(Nyamata grounds)

Wednesday

SC Kiyovu Vs Kirehe