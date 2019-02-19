Namibia: Suspected Killers Rearrested in Angola After Escape

THREE of the four awaiting-trial inmates who escaped out of police custody at Swakopmund a week ago were rearrested in Angola yesterday (Sunday).

The escapees include Stefanus Daniel (24) and Lazarus Fabian (24), who are charged with the killing of the elderly Strzelecki couple at their Swakopmund home in August 2017. A third accused in the case, Jerobeam Shidute (23), is still in custody at the Swakopmund Police Station.

The other two escapees are Matias Nujoma (25) and Ngenokesho Stefanus (23), who were allegedly involved in the killing of a taxi driver at Walvis Bay in 2016.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed today (Monday) that Fabian, Nujoma and Stefanus have been rearrested, and that they would now also be facing charges of escaping from lawful custody.

Daniel is still at large.

"The search to trace and rearrest the outstanding suspect continues," said Iikuyu.

The three were caught at Oshihedi Sheengombe, a village in the Ondjiva area in Angola.