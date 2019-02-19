Zimbabwe: Chamisa - Mnangagwa More Cruel Than Mugabe

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly meddling in the courts adding that the incumbent was more cruel than his predecessor Robert Mugabe.

Chamisa was addressing the media outside the Harare magistrates' court soon after party MP and deputy national chair, Tendai Biti was handed a wholly suspended six month sentence and fined $200 for illegally announcing results of last July's election.

The opposition leader said there was no democracy in the country as Mnangagwa's government was targeting opposition politicians and civil society leaders critical to his rule, for systematic persecution.

"We are excited that one of our pillars in the movement who are being targeted is now free after being persecuted on simple account that he is telling the truth about what happened on 31st of July," he said.

"We are also aware of the targeting of many leaders across the country, targeting of lawyers, doctors for human rights which is quite disturbing because even Mugabe at his worst was not this rabid. With Mugabe at his worst, we never saw attack and persecution on lawyers and human rights defenders.

"Biti is also a human rights defender and is being targeted in this regard."

Chamisa accused Mnangagwa of meddling in the country's justice delivery system.

"We are not going to take this lightly," he said.

"In fact, this is why we have said in this country, we have a problem.

"Our politics is contaminating our justice system in a manner which is not consistent with a democratic society."

Chamisa said the current economic problems affecting the country were signs that Mnangagwa's time in office was up.

"What you are seeing are tell-tale signs of the end. This is the end. The centre can no longer hold.

"That why you see their desperation, that they want to be at war with the citizens and with everyone lawyers, vendors. They are literally at war with every section of the society. That tells you the end is nigh."

Addressing party supporters during a Thank-you rally in Mwenezi weekend, Mnangagwa vowed renewed crackdown on opposition politicians and human rights defenders he accused of fomenting violence against his government.