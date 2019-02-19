Rwanda Gear Up for Second Round of Fiba World Cup Qualifiers

Rwanda men's senior national basketball team will face Senegal in the opening match on Friday at the second round of FIBA World Cup qualifiers, slated for February 22-24 in Cote d'Ivoire.

Vladimir Bosnjak's side are expected to head to Cote d'Ivoire on February 20, two days before the tournament gets underway.

Rwanda will play Senegal on Friday, before taking on hosts Cote d'Ivoire the following day, and then Central Africa Republic on Sunday.

The team, under the tutelage of Serbian coach Vladimir Bosnjak and his assistant MaximeMwiseneza, are in camp in Remera.

"All players are doing well in training and ready for the tournament, for now we have played two international matches and we did well and hope to do even better in Cote d'Ivoire," Bosnjak said.

On Friday, Rwanda beat Kenya 80-65 in game 1, before both sides drew 65-65.

From February 22-24, Cote d'Ivoire will host in their largest city of Abidjan the second leg of Group F, which includes Mali, Rwanda, Central African Republic, Senegal and Nigeria.

Fixtures

Friday

Rwanda Vs Senegal

Saturday

Cote d'Ivoire Vs Rwanda

Sunday

Central Africa Republic Vs Rwanda