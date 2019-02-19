Rwanda: IGP Munyuza Receives Delegation From Zimbabwe Police

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dan Munyuza, on Monday, received at Rwanda National Police (RNP) headquarters in Kacyiru, a delegation from Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

The delegation is led by Deputy Commissioner General (DCG) Elliot Mind Ngirandi.

They arrived in the country on Sunday for a four-day visit aimed at strengthening cooperation and sharing experience and expertise in various disciplines of policing.

Munyuza said that Rwanda and Zimbabwe have a lot to share and to learn from each other.

"Rwanda and Zimbabwe are friendly countries and our presidents continue to lay a firm ground for stronger institutional cooperation, a guidance that we should move first to put into action," Munyuza said.

The opened doors of partnership, he emphasised, should be seized to work together, exchange skills and knowledge in building quality and professional police institutions ready to evolve with the technological policing landscape and guarantees sustainable security.

Ngirandi said: "This is a friendly visit; we share common history and policing practices with Rwanda, so we are here to exchange good policing practices that we employ to make our respective countries safe."

When we talk about community policing, he added, "we look at Rwanda as an example."

"The world has changed and we are looking at how we can involve and empower our communities in policing their environs; how to interact with them on a daily basis, and which platforms can be used to build these relations, so we share a lot in that direction," he added.

Ngirandi said that Zimbabwe was looking at e-policing, proactive policing through social media and conventional media.

During the four days, the delegation is also expected to visit RNP schools, National Police College (NPC) in Musanze District, Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District, Counter-Terrorism Training Centre Mayange in Bugesera District and Motor-vehicle Mechanical Inspection Centre (MIC) in Remera.