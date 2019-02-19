Malawi: Uladi Mussa Fields Son in Kabwila Constituency

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the central region Uladi Mussa has fielded his son as parliamentary candidate in Salima north west constituency whose member of parliament is Jessie Kabwila.

Mussa confirmed in an interview with Nyasa Times that he has fielded Ibrahim in Khombeza in the constituency to counter attack the political popularity of Kabwila.

Kabwila recently defected from the main opposition in parliament, the Malawi Congress Party to the UTM Party.

"The opposition is now sharply divided, this is why we, in the DPP, want to take advantage of this and win the parliamentary election in the constituency," said Mussa.

But Kabwila has described the move as counter productive, saying she is set to win black the constituency.

Uladi Mussa is MP for Salima south.