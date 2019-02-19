Malawi: MHRC Commissioners Mandate Expire

Tax-funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) commissioners mandate has expired.

MHRC executive director David Nungu has confirmed that the mandate of the commissioners has expired.

"We are waiting for the appointment of new commissioners by the President," said Nungu.

The current cohort of commissioners, who handle human rights issues, was appointed in 2015.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said the President was awaiting the list of the new commissioners from the office of the Ombudsman which is mandated to hire the commissioners.

Sources at the office of Ombudsman said shortlisting for the new MHRC commissioners was done on Thursday the names are now being dent to President Peter Mutharika for approval.