Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's 'CIO Son' Cons Cash, Merchandise Out of Church-Mate

A 30-year-old Harare businessman was Monday dragged before a Harare magistrate for allegedly duping his church mate out of his cash and goods while purporting to be a member of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

According to prosecutors Dumisani Muchirahondo also claimed to be a close friend to president Mnangagwa's son, Collins.

He faces fraud allegations and was on Monday brought before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa to defend himself.

It is alleged sometime in September 2018, Muchirahondo hatched a plan to dupe one Keith Ngowe who is self-employed and in the business of buying and selling clothing merchandise.

The two both attend Spirit Embassy church.

In attempts to earn more trust from his victim, Muchirahondo is said to have registered his Econet line under Collins Mnangagwa.

Sometime in December last year, he is alleged to have sent a short message to Ngowe offering to save him from some unspecified criminal charges that were to be laid against him by police.

Ngowe cross-checked the cell phone number through the Ecocash platform and found that the number was registered in the name Collins Mnangagwa.

It is further alleged that Muchirahondo demanded for US$250 in order for him to help Ngowe evade imminent arrest.

He went on to tell the complainant that he was going to send Dumisani to collect the money.

Muchirahondo later approached Ngowe purporting to have been sent by Mnangagwa and through fear of the unknown, Ngowe gave Muchirahondo $120 as initial payment.

Ngowe was soon to discover he was being conned February 15. He went on to report the matter to the police leading to Muchirahondo's arrest.

It is State's case that during investigations, it emerged that Muchirahondo was also the same person who also duped Ngowe in previous incidents when the former misrepresented himself as right hand man to prophets Emmanuel Makandiwa and Uebert Angel.

This was during the period extending from June 2016 to December 2018.

On those occasions, it is alleged, Ngowe surrendered to Muchirahondo, 8 pairs of men's suits valued at $1 200, two Samsung cell phones valued at $21 900 and ZAR 1 400 while nothing was recovered.

Bail ruling was set for this Tuesday.