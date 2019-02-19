Zimbabwe: PSL Recommend Trojan, Vengere Facelift

THE Premier Soccer League have recommended renovations at Vengere, Trojan and Sakubva to meet the minimum requirements before hosting top-flight matches this season.

PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said the league have begun preliminary inspections at venues in preparation for the new season which gets underway on March 30.

Newcomers Manica Diamonds have identified Vengere in Rusape as their probable home ground while Mushowani Stars are hoping to play at Trojan in Bindura in their debut season.

The final inspection will be done by the ZIFA First Instance Board led by the association's spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela in the coming weeks.

"The inspection of the stadia is ongoing. So far it was conducted on three stadiums only where some of the newly-promoted teams are hoping to play their home games.

"It's early to talk about the findings but what we have done is we have written to the owners of the facilities to try and attend to the areas that have been highlighted.