Namibia: SA Take Commanding Lead At Cana Championships

South Africa took a commanding lead after the first two days of the Cana Zone 4 Championships in Windhoek on Sunday.

After completion of the Open Water swimming competition at the Oanob Dam on Sunday, South Africa were leading the medal standings with 40 medals in total (19 gold, 16 silver and five bronze), followed by Namibia on 18 medals (four gold, eight silver and six bronze), and Zimbabwe on eight medals (three gold, two silver and three bronze).

At the first day's swimming championships on Saturday, Namibia won four gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

In the Boys 12 and under category, Quinn Ellis won gold in the 50m breaststroke in a time of 36,73 seconds as well as silver in the 100m backstroke in 1:13,94, with Ivan Hart of Kenya winning gold in 1:12,07.

In the Girls 12 and under 100m backstroke, Namibia's Danielle Mostert won silver in 1:19,36, with Jade Phiri of Zambia taking gold in 1:18,57.

In the Boys 13-14 category, Namibia's Mikah Burger and Jose Canjulo both won three medals.

In the 100m backstroke, Burger won gold in 1:05,20, while Canjulo won silver in 1:05,76, and in the 50m breaststroke Cory Werret of Zimbabwe won gold in 31,49, while Canjulo won silver in 32,22 and Burger bronze in 32,44.

Burger and Canjulo then teamed up with compatriots Christopher de Jager and Quinn Ellis to win gold in the 200m individual medley relay in a time of 1:58,60.

In the Girls 15-16 category, Namibia's Heleni Stergiadis won silver in the 100m backstroke in 1:08,92, with South Africa's Kelsea Munroe winning gold in 1:07,87. They both broke the previous championship record of 1:09,90.

Stergiadis then teamed up with Tiana Esslinger, Hannah Murphy and Zune Weber to win a bronze medal in the Women's 15 and over 200m individual medley relay in a time of 2:10,78, with South Africa winning gold in a new championship record time of 2:03,95 and Mauritius silver in 2:08,85.

In the Men's 17 and over category, Namibia's Ronan Wantenaar won a gold and a bronze medal.

He won the 100m backstroke in 1:01,12, followed by James Freeman of Botswana (1:04,48) and Namibia's Rene Viljoen (1:04,49), and then won bronze in the 50m breaststroke in 30,11 seconds, with Botswana's Adrian Robinson winning gold in a new championship record time of 29,45, while Mario Ervedosa of Angola came second in 29,65.

In the Women's 17 and over 100m backstroke, Namibia's Ju Ane Oberholzer won silver in 1:11,86, while Lia Ana Lima of Angola won gold in 1:11,07.

Namibia also won a further four gold and one silver medal in the Master's Championships for swimmers over 25.

The 57-year-old Paddy Murphy excelled to win the Men's 800m freestyle in 12:13,11, while Anel van der Vyver won the Women's 800m freestyle in 14:14,03.

Jane Samson won the women's 50m backstroke in 42,59 seconds, while Jurie Badenhorst won the men's 50m backstroke in 36,78 seconds.

Sunel Badenhorst won the Women's 100m backstroke in 1:33,01, while Dentie Louw won silver in the Men's 100m backstroke in 1:20,44.

On Sunday, Namibia won a further two silver and two bronze medals at the Open Water Championships at Lake Oanob outside Rehoboth.

Paddy Murphy won a silver medal in the Men's 19 and over 5km race, while Jureck Johannesson won a silver medal in the Men's 19 and over 3km race.

Matthewe Gertze won a bronze medal in the Men's 16-18 3km race, while Joanne Liebenberg won a bronze medal in the Women's 16-18 5km race.

The championships continue at the Olympia Swimming Pool on Tuesday.