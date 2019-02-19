Malawi: Mbakuwaku Takes 'Pro-Poor' Manifesto to Salima

Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) on Sunday unveiled its ambitious manifesto to hundreds of people that attended its political rally at Msalura Community Day Secondary School ground in Salima.

In his address during the launch, the party's presidential candidate, Peter Kuwani, said Malawians will remain poor in the absence of a clear and practical pro-poor envelopment agenda.

He said his party's manifesto was pro-poor and designed to transform the lives of the majority of poor Malawians through their engagement in small-scale business, among other entrepreneurial ventures.

Said Kuwani: "We aim to uplift the living standards of local dwellers by increasing their income generating capabilities to fully exploit their economic potential.

"As for Salima, tourism is the main economic activity which if fully developed can create jobs."

He also said if voted into power in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, an MMD administration would increase the tax-free band for pay as you earn (Paye) from the current K35 000 to K1000 000 for all civil servants to give them more disposable income.

During the rally, about 30 people who claimed to have been member of various political parties announced that they had joined MMD because of what they described as sound and practical development agenda.

Kuwani, accompanied but his running mate Archibald Kalawang'oma and other top party officials, also condemned continued killings and abductions of persons with albinism in the country, describing it as inhuman and an evil act.

As the first presidential candidate to visit the lake-shore district since the presentation of nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission two weeks ago, Kuwani received a heroic welcome spiced by popular traditional dances.