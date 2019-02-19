Kenya: Khaligraph Jones Isn't My Baby Daddy - Rapper

Rapper Ms Cashy has clarified that ex-boyfriend Khaligraph Jones is not the father of her baby.

Ms Cashy conceived her baby at a time she was going through a nasty break up from Khaligraph Jones. The baby was born in September 2018.

Her pregnancy had at the time fueled rumors that she was cheating on Khaligraph, claims she refutes.

Ms Cashy, who lately has been shuttling from one interview to another, has clarified that the 'Mazishi' rapper is not the father to her baby.

"I left (the relationship). It wasn't good for me and I am not gonna talk about my kid because it's not a fight about my child, he is so innocent and just turned five months old. But I didn't step out on him. I didn't," Ms Cashy told NRG radio host Mwalimu Rachel.

She went on to deny claims that she has been attacking Khaligraph after a year of silence so as to create publicity for her latest single 'Naitwa Cashy'.

Ms Cashy first came to the limelight in her collabo with Khaligraph 'Micasa Sucasa', a song that was well received.

At the time of their breakup, they had dated for six years.