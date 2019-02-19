South Africa: David Makhura Talks of Big Achievements in Gauteng Despite Life Esidimeni Tragedy

analysis

In his last State of the Province Address, David Makhura drew comparisons to his achievements as Premier of Gauteng with the DA-led Western Cape. And in what will be a hard-fought election terrain, Makhura celebrated the province's economic activity, rising matric results and the quality of life as performance indicators that he said will trump the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

According to Makhura, over the past five years of his administration in the provincial legislature, Gauteng has attracted R199-billion in foreign direct investment into the economy which has created over 30,000 jobs. The Democratic Alliance-led Western Cape, on the other hand, only celebrates R100-billion with 19,000 jobs created over 10 years.

And as a result, the province's economy has grown five times from R293-billion to R1.5-trillion in 2017. Not only is it an economic hub in South Africa but the seventh largest economy in the continent, said Makhura.

Makhura gave his last SOPA speech as premier at the Alberton Civic Centre before the 8 May national and provincial elections.

The speech in many ways was a rebuttal to Helen Zille's last SOPA speech as premier of the Western Cape three days before on 15 February where she celebrated the party's achievements...