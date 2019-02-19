Uganda: Gen Tumwine Warns RDCs On Security Reports

Kampala — The Minister of Security has threatened to take action against Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) who have failed to submit daily Situational Reports (Sitreps).

In a February 8 letter, Gen Elly Tummwine pinpointed two districts for failing to report about their general security for two months.

"There are those (RDCs) who did not send anything in the month of December, 2018 and January 2019, like Kabarole and Kamwenge, while others are fond of sending, Nothing To Report (NTP)," the letter reads in part.

"I do not believe that there can be nothing to report about a whole district. I ask those sending the Sitreps to keep up the vigilance and I will not hesitate to take appropriate measures on those defaulting," it adds.

Gen Tumwine said the Sitrep is supposed to give a whole account of what has gone on in the district the entire day and is supposed to be a yardstick for those RDCs who are performing in their districts.

It is supposed to be submitted on the daily basis.

Gen Tumwine told Daily Monitor last evening that he would effect his disciplinary action against those districts soon.

"What I am going to do to them is my secret. However, I call upon them to cooperate before things get out of hand, because they will not like it. I will not give many districts but I know they know themselves," he said.

Mr Geofrey Mucunguzi, the Kamwenge RDC, said he was not aware of the procedure to report since he is just three and half months in office.

"I am going to take the opportunity as we are heading to Kyankwanzi where the induction process will happen starting tomorrow (today). I have been delivering hand written reports every month but I will begin to report as expected," Mr Mucunguzi said.

When contacted for a comment, Mr Asiimwe Stephen, the Kabarole RDC, said he neither reports to Daily Monitor nor the Security ministry so we should contact the people he reports to.

"I report to the Minister for Presidency. Call them and ask whether I have been reporting or not. The minister for security is less concerned and neither is Daily Monitor," he said before hanging up.

