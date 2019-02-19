Uganda: Kazibwe Snubs Bobi At Bamwoze Burial

Jinja — The former vice president, Dr Specioza Wandera Kazibwe, on Sunday snubbed Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, during the burial of retired Busoga Diocese Bishop Cyprian Bamwoze in Jinja District.

"I do not just go shaking people's hands like that. I do not know what Bobi Wine has come here for because he does not know the deceased. If you are going for a funeral, just as other mourners, come in silently and sit down. Now you (heckling mourners) are grumbling, you other mourners, Bobi Wine is coming from overseas," Dr Kazibwe said at Christ Cathedral Bugembe.

She was invited by Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga to address mourners before the latter read President Museveni's condolence message.

Mr Kyagulanyi arrived at about 11am accompanied by Jinja East MP Paul Mwiru, Mr Alex Mufumbiro Waiswa, the DP deputy spokesperson, and his supporters clad in red attire.

Mr Nelson Lufafa, the Butembe County MP, welcomed his colleagues and ushered them to the VIP tent amid cheers from the crowds.

When contacted, Mr Kyagulanyi said he was shocked about the former vice president's behaviour.

Mr Kyagulanyi said he grew knowing Dr Kazibwe as one of the leaders in the country and could not make such statement that "this is their thing."

Other speakers included Uganda Peoples Congress president Jimmy Akena.

The late bishop restricted speakers during his burial to six people.

