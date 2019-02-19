Uganda Golf Union Sign Deal With Tourism Board

Kampala — Despite the eternal perceptions related to participation in the sport, golf is one of the technical disciplines with infrastructure spread across Uganda.

More than 1000 people are attached to different clubs across the nation with most activity at Uganda Golf Club, Kitante, Kigo, Entebbe, Jinja and Tooro.

Last year, the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) began to rotate its flagship showpiece - the Uganda Golf Open - to different courses.

To create the vibe for the Open early and as well boost development upcountry, UGU yesterday launched the Uganda Golf Tour.

The Tour is set to canvas nine different courses across Uganda over six months and will act as tournament precursor for players. But more importantly it will help revive upcountry golf venues.

The Union plans to spice up the Tour with events off the course masterminded by a new partner in Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

The two parties signed an MOU yesterday which tees-off when the Tour begins at Lake Victoria Serena course in Kigo on March 30. "Golf is a sport that unlike many others, doesn't last 45 minutes or 90 minutes," Kihika said at the press briefing before signing a three-year partnership.

"Golf is an experience. When one goes out of Kampala to play golf, you have to travel a day before. And then there is where to sleep, eat, then play, then eat, sleep and lounge. There is a lot beyond the course and here is why UTB comes in."

UTB is set to give UGU Shs50m for the first year with more technical support and event organising to accompany the upcountry events on the Tour. Outgoing UTB CEO Stephen Asiimwe knows how strategic this bond is to a sector that contributes 23 percent to Uganda's GDP (gross domestic product).

"This is the most profiling sport that has a lot of influence," he said.

Uganda golf tour

March 30: Lake Victoria Serena Kigo

April 6: Mbale Sports Club

April 27: Tooro Club

May 4: Namulonge

May 18: Mehta Club

June 15: Jinja

July 20: Mbarara Sports Club

August 10: Entebbe

August 17: Uganda Golf Club

