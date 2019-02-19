Zimbabwe: Legendary Coach Mangwiro Dies

LEGENDARY basketball coach and administrator Max Mangwiro has died.

Mangwiro (56) complained of chest pains and died in the early hours of Saturday at his residence and mourners are gathered at 127 Muchenje Drive in Mbare, Harare.

The administrator is credited of establishing the oldest team in the then Mashonaland Basketball Association, now Harare Basketball Association, Mbare Bulls.

He was prominent during the 1990s as an administrator and coach and Harare City Hornets chairperson, Sani Mbofana, spoke highly of him.

The same sentiments were also echoed by Harare City Hornets chairperson, Sani Mbofana who said HBA and the generality of the Zimbabwe game will never be the same again.

"The late coach used his resources and time to develop basketball in the high density suburbs of Glen View, Mabvuku, Mbare, Glen Norah Highfield and Mufakose," said Mbofana.

"Dubbed "Game to the people", Mangwiro and Roderick Takawira spearheaded a programme of Under-16 teams to play on weekends in the high density suburbs to promote the sport which was not so popular then.

"The program enabled the likes of France-based Vitalis Chikoko to be identified.

"The late coach was passionate about grooming basketball players and was an objective administrator."

Mbare Bulls chairman, David Pick, said the team has been robbed of a hero.

"We have lost a loyal basketball servant who introduced the sport in several high density suburbs.

"It was through administrators like Mangwiro that game managed to move forward.

"We will not have anyone with the passion which Mangwiro showed throughout his lifetime which he dedicated to the development of the sport," said Pick.

He will be buried at Zororo Cemetery today.