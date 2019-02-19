Zimbabwe: Labour Ministry Outlines Plan for More Jobs

The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare has teamed up with various ministries to boost levels of formal employment.

The move, meant to create employment and reduce poverty, dovetails with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of transforming the country into an upper-middle income status in the next 11 years.

The Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Dr Sekai Nzenza, said the transformation would be achieved through five strategic pillars including governance, inclusive economic growth, macro-economic stability, social development and the enabling pillars of information, communication, technology and infrastructure.

Dr Nzenza said this yesterday in a speech read on her behalf by the Ministry's Chief Director, Mr Cliford Matorera, during a breakfast meeting organised by the Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz) in Harare.

She said in order to realise Vision 2030, Government and her ministry will "work through implementing 100-day cycles that allow monitoring and evaluation of progress".

"My ministry will also work on increasing formal employment rates with ministries responsible for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce, Mines and Tourism.

"In addition, I intend to expedite the Labour Law Reform exercise in order to modernise the Labour Act (28:01). My vision also entails a reform of the Civil Service Commission and the National Social Security Authority as well as the provision of social service delivery and protection to children, ultra poor and disabled persons," said Dr Nzenza.

Already, the Public Service Ministry has developed a five-year strategy, set clear targets, crafted a key performance indicator (KPI) system, set an action plan with clear deadlines and responsibilities and accountability, and introduced an integrated performance agreement that would be implemented through the use of the Integrated Results-Based Management System to ensure delivery of the identified priorities.

Dr Nzenza said progress in implementing the plans would be overseen by a working committee in the ministry which she chairs and comprise representatives from all key portfolios.

"This working group is a small team that meets weekly to provide updates," she said.

In terms of labour administration, Dr Nzenza's priorities include the finalisation, adoption and implementation of the Zimbabwe Decent Work Country Programme, which has prioritised employment promotion and international labour standards; strengthening social dialogue through the promulgation of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) Act; conclusion of a social contract; amendment of the Labour Act (28:01); and capacity building of the Zimbabwe National Productivity Institute.

"That said, it is the hope and expectation of Government that we will collaborate as tripartite partners.

"In the case of business, I look forward to the conclusion of a social contract which requires the resolute commitment of all tripartite constituents.

"I believe that the active participation of employers in all tripartite activities will be instrumental in building the Zimbabwe that we want," she said.

Dr Nzenza called upon business to identify and utilise business opportunities in Government policies and agitate for their implementation as envisaged in the Kadoma Declaration.

The Kadoma Declaration pushes for the attainment of a "shared national economic and social vision".

On its part, Government remains committed to ensuring a conducive environment where both business and labour are able to effectively deliver