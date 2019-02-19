Zimbabwe: ED Is Worse Than Mugabe's Worst - Chamisa

Photo: allafrica.com

Former president Robert Mugabe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader, Nelson Chamisa has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government as worse than former President Robert Mugabe's worst, charging that his party will not be shaken by the continued persecution of innocent people and human rights defenders.

Addressing journalist outside Harare Magistrates court following the release of the party deputy chairperson, Tendai Biti who was convicted of breaching the provisions of the Electoral Act, Chamisa said they are very much aware of Mnangagwa's attack and persecution of human rights defenders.

"One of our pillars is being targeted by ZANU PF and is being persecuted on the simple account that he is telling the truth. We are aware of the target on our leaders across the country.

"We are also aware of the targeting of lawyers and doctors for human rights which is quiet disturbing because even Mugabe at his worst, we never saw the attack on human rights defenders," said Chamisa.

Biti has been convicted was fined to $200 or seven days jail for contravening the Electoral Act after he announced that his party candidate Chamisa had won the July 30 presidential elections.

Biti, through his lawyers Beatrice Mtetwa, Alec Muchadehama, Dough Coltart and Jeremiah Bamu said they will approach the high court to challenge the conviction as they are maintaining innocent status.

Meanwhile, MDC deputy national spokesperson Bekhitemba Mpofu in a statement to the media said the convict on Biti was injustice.

"Command injustice was today displayed when the court convicted and sentenced MDC Deputy National Chairperson Hon Tendai Biti for 'announcing results.

"This is despite the fact that the court itself confirmed that Hon. Biti had not referred specifically to any figures and that he had mentioned that he expected ZEC to make an official result which up to now has three sets of results. No one to day knows the exact figures," reads the statement.