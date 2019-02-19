Namibia: You Cannot Serve Two Masters - Mushelenga

URBAN development minister Peya Mushelenga has reminded Swapo members that they cannot serve both the ruling party and an opposition party at the same time.

Speaking at the //Kharas Swapo annual regional and local authorities' representatives meeting at Keetmanshoop on Saturday, the minister said some members are Swapo affiliates during day-time, and something else during the night.

"You cannot serve two masters... if an inch of your body steps into the territory of the opposition, we will get rid of you because we have principles," he warned.

He further reminded party members to honour their party membership fee obligations, saying "pay your dues so that the party can function".

"Nothing is for mahala," he remarked. The minister said party representatives in regional and local council must account and report about service delivery they render to communities as political office-bearers.

"What is so confidential not to report in good faith to the one who deployed you?" he asked, adding that those avoiding accountability usually fail to perform and deliver.

Mushelenga also told the party's political office-bearers that the work of a politician is 24/7.

"That's the only way you can beat the opposition at their game," he stated.

He said political office-bearers fail the party when they are not rendering efficient and effective services to the electorate.

"At times, some individuals put the party into disrepute. No one is bigger than the party," the minister stressed.

//Kharas Swapo coordinator Mathew Mumbala said there is a need for leaders to continuously be in touch with the electorate for them to become aware of the concerns and needs of those who had voted for them.

"Some of you only react when the media report on the plight of the people. Go to bars and kapana shops to hear the concerns of the electorate," he urged.

Mumbala also condemned those who relocate to upmarket suburbs after being elected into political positions.

He noted that sustainable development is the concept that needs the attention of political office-bearers the most to improve the well-being of the electorate.

"I urge you to put your differences aside, stop quarrelling with officials, and follow the procedures that deal with those undisciplined ones, and those who are trying their best to sabotage the programme of the Swapo government," he said. luqman@namibian.com.na