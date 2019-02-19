South Africa: 32-Year-Old Relative Arrested for the Rape of a 99-Year-Old

press release

Crimes against women and children remains a national priority. Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga issued a stern message today that "Priority must be given to investigations where the victims are women children and the elderly. The investigating officer must ensure that every endeavour is made to oppose the bail of this suspect as he will intimidate witnesses," she said

On Friday the 15th February, the 99-year-old victim was alone at her homestead and asleep at Nkunzimbini Locality when she heard someone pushing the door. A relative came in, he asked her why she talked about him in the Village. Before she replied he strangled her and proceeded to switch off the lights.

A short while later he returned and raped her. When he finished his cruel deed, he fled the scene. The traumatised old victim then sought the assistance of neighbours and reported the incident.

The matter was then reported to the headman who mobilized other community members to hunt the suspect.

Yesterday, 16 February 2019, when the community found him they handed him over to the police.

A case of rape was opened. The suspect is currently in custody. He will appear before the local magistrates on Monday, 18 February 2019.