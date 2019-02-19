South Africa: Dagga to the Value of R1.5 Million Seized

press release

"Well done to the ground forces who leave no space for criminals. Your vigilance and dedication in pursuing the vision of the SAPS is commendable "said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga today. This follows the seizure of over R1.5m street value of drugs in the Eastern Cape this weekend.

On Saturday 2019-02-16 at about 23:30 members of Indwe SAPS who were working shifts were conducting crime prevention duties. As they were patrolling along Voortrekker Street they noticed a suspicious Toyota Quantum pulling a trailer. They stopped the vehicle and on further investigation it was found that the trailer was loaded with 19 bags of dagga. A case of dealing in dagga was opened and two suspects age 31 and 27 were arrested. The taxi was travelling from Ntabankulu and on its way to Cape Town.

In East London members of the East London K9 noticed a vehicle making an illegal U-Turn at Moore Street in Quigney. They managed to pull over the vehicle a few streets away. During a search of the vehicle they saw black bags packed to the roof of the VW Polo Vivo, and on further investigation they discovered that it was dagga. The boot was also packed to capacity. A total of 16 Bags of dagga was recovered in the vehicle with an estimated street value of R500 000. Two male suspects aged 40 were arrested and face a charge of Possession of Dagga. The vehicle that was transporting the drugs was also seized.

All arrested suspects will appear in their local magistrate's court early next week.