Tanzania: Japan Issues Sh600m for Dar Projects

Dar es Salaam — The government of Japan through the scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) has issued a grant of Sh615 million ($277,445) for different projects in the country.

The signing ceremony between the government and the embassy of Japan took place in the city.

Japan Ambassador Shinichi Goto said that the government of Japan has been extending support to local communities in various sectors, which include health, education and water supply under the GGHSP scheme since 2019.

"Construction of boys' hostel at Mohamed Juma Pindu Secondary in Mkoani District, South Pemba Region will cost up to Sh288 million ($130,179). It has come to my attention that the school lacks enough dormitories forcing students to sleep in dining halls," the envoy said.

He further said they have issued a grant of Sh188 million ($84,684) for the expansion of Water and Supply Systems in West District, Urban West Region in Unguja.

According to him, they also issued Sh139 million ($62,852) for the installation of medical equipment for operating theatres in Rukwa region.

"This equipment will help the region because there are at least 50 patients who have had to be transferred to other hospitals every month due to lack of enough operating equipment," he said.

Meanwhile, the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation, CEO, Dr Ellen Senkoro, said this was a second time the Foundation was entering into an agreement on strategic cooperation with the government of Japan to complement the government's development goals.

"In an effort to reduce maternal and newborn deaths in Tanzania the National One Plan III underscores the importance of having in place Comprehensive Emergency obstetric and Neonatal Care (CEmONE) in 50 percent of all health centers by 2020," she said.

She added that the Japan Embassy was determined to ensure that Tanzania achieves its goals.

In another development, Development Initiative for Poverty Alleviation (Dipa) executive chairman Zahoro Mohamed said the grant issued by the government of Japan will be put to good use in ensuring the goals are attained.