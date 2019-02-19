Tanzania: Why Tanzania Is in the News Again

While the Congolese, Sudanese, Ugandans, Somalis and others were hogging international television with internecine conflicts within their national borders, Tanzanians had Mwalimu Nyerere to thank for their unity, internal stability and peace.

When Kenyans, Ugandans, Nigerians, Ghanaians, Egyptians, Senegalese and Ivorians were at each other's throat, we were like: "it serves them right!"

Not many in Tanzania took notice of Hard Talk, the BBC interview programme - until when the-then President Benjamin Mkapa was interviewed circa 2000; and it did not cause a rumpus.

In reality, Tanzania featured a lot more in the Nat Geo Wild series on our world-famous annual Serengeti wildebeest migration and other natural attractions.

Then Tundu Lissu - a lawyer, parliamentarian and activist - was sprayed with assassins' bullets on September 7, 2017, and all that changed. From a laid-back, devil-may-care attitude, a few government officials and apologists sprang into action via the social media.

Now, for the first time ever, here is a Tanzanian appearing on major international networks like Al Jazeera, CNN, Voice of America, DW and BBC: His Honourable Tundu Lissu, former President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

It is a subject-matter that does not sit well with some Tanzanians - especially given the unwritten rule that being a Tanzanian requires defending Tanzania and what is Tanzanian at all costs...

Let us face it. For all its weaknesses and strengths, the 5th phase government of President John Magufuli has already achieve some of what only Mwalimu Nyerere achieved during his Presidency (1962-85).

Both raised Tanzania's profile to international status whereby - whether we like it or not - the country is in the limelight and at centre-stage among the comity of nations for something other than annual wildebeest migrations and other tourist attractions...

...Plus the relatively massive investments in infrastructure development which, by themselves, continue to make Tanzania an attractive foreign direct investment destination of first choice.

In the last 10 years or so, it was Kiiza Besigye, Mugisha Muntu, Winnie Byanyima and several other Ugandans who featured on international podiums to discuss the future of their motherland Uganda.

Also, it was Raila Odinga, Makau Makau, Willie Mutunga and Miguna Miguna who appeared on international podiums to discuss the fate of their motherland Kenya.

For our part, we in Tanzania laughed at the Kenyans' cut-throat savagery - pardon, for lack of a better phraseology - and their lack of humanity even among themselves.

Were these folk betraying their countries? Were they pandering to the whims of neo-colonialists? Were they traitors - if only because they were in international capitals and on TV every day discussing the fate of their countries?

The jury is still out on this one.

Little did we know that what is good for the goose is also good for the gander. The international community - which some prefer to call our enemies for different reasons - also has 'nationals' who are quite sympathetic to our cause, justified and otherwise.

It is one of the lessons which we all learn in our current situation - whichever side of the divide one is on.

We also learn that, even internecine conflicts are not always proof that those nationalities love warfare while we, on the other hand, love peace. It does not always mean that we are blessed with peace simply because we were born Tanzanians -and live in Tanzania.

It was never 'a given' that Tanzania shall be at peace forever. It simply meant that someone - in this case Mwalimu Nyerere (1922-99) - knew and chose the path between authoritarianism and fairness in a manner that resembles the rat. A rat will nibble at your toes in bed even as it blows cool air to make you feel tickled rather than being gnawed at.

It was normal to laugh at, and even make jokes, about our neighbours. Today, the joke on us... We are discovering that even the international community has something to say about the goings-on in our country - and we cannot blame interference in our internal affairs.

We have the fifth-phase government of Dr Magufuli to thank for today's Tanzania. The world is noticing us and taking us seriously once again -- be that for better or for worse.