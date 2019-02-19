South Africa: Alleged Would-Be Hijacker Nabbed Following 'God Sent' Intervention From Pretoria Cops

A swift response from "God-sent" officers on Sunday evening stopped car hijackers in Pretoria from making off with a BMW X5 in Sunnyside.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to police, the driver of the BMW X5 was accosted on the corner Cilliers and Rissik streets.

"The incident reportedly happened at about 22:00, soon after the 25-year-old man had alighted from the car and led his girlfriend to the entrance of her flat... in Sunnyside," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

But things could have gone horribly wrong had it not been for quick-thinking police officers.

According to Mavimbela, the victim said the officers, who were on the scene and recovered his vehicle before the suspects could drive away, were "God-sent".

"They were timeous, professional and prompt in their response. I thank them for a great service," the victim added.

The station commander of Sunnyside police station, Brigadier Ramakamakama Kekana, encouraged residents to join hands with the police and clergymen during divine intervention prayer and cleansing sessions at local crime hotspots.

"Over and above commending the members for a job well executed on Sunday night, we thank the almighty for providing the wisdom, strength and bravery," said Kekana.

Mavimbela said the man who was arrested would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court within 48 hours and he would be charged with attempted hijacking.

News24