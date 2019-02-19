South Africa: Southern Cape Police Clamps Down On Illegal Lucrative Drug Trade, Arrest Four Suspects

press release

Southern Cape police in the Eden Cluster has taken the bull by the horns in an effort to clamp down on the illegal lucrative drug market in the Southern Cape. Concerted integrated operations in Conville, George has yielded positive results following the arrests of four (4) suspects of whom at least two is regarded as major kingpins in the district.

This intelligence driven operations are based on information received from the community and the gathering of information through our Crime Intelligence structures. This integrated operation was initiated and led by Conville SAPS and assisted in execution by members attached to Provincial Organised Crime: Narcotics-section, Public Order Police (POP), Eden Cluster Crime Combatting Team (CCCT) and Outeniqua K-9 (George Dog Unit).

The operation that was conducted between Friday, 14 February 2019 and Saturday, 16 February 2019 resulted in the arrests of four (4) suspects, a 32-years-old female and three men aged 45-, 52- and 53-years. Police also confiscated illegal drugs to the estimated value of R6000.00 and R1000.00 in cash.

The quartet faces six counts of Dealing in drugs (3x Mandrax and 3x Tik). Two of the suspects, the female and one of the men are facing additional counts of Possession of Unsilenced Firearms following searches at their premises that led to the discovery and confiscation of an unlicensed firearm with five live rounds of ammunition as well as two (2) replica firearms, bringing the total charges to eight.

Eden Cluster Commander, Maj OD Reddy who personally visited some of the operations over the weekend, commended the members involved for their commitment to cleans society from the scores of drug abuse/trafficking and encourage them to continue with this endeavour. He also praised those members of the community who are taking firm stance against those who wants to rotten society. "Information by the community will not be under-estimated and is key to our successes," he concluded.