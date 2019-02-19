South Africa: Three Suspects Fatally Wounded in Shootout With Police in Kempton Park

press release

Gauteng: A joint intelligence-driven operation by the SAPS K9, Hawks Organised Crime, the Saturation Unit of Gauteng Traffic Police and Tracker, on Monday, 18 February 2018 between 11:00 and 12:00 midday, has accentuated the seriousness of the police in their zero-tolerance-approach to serious and violent crime.

Preliminary information reveals that police spotted a hijacked vehicle (white Audi A7 hijacked last week in Kempton Park) that was allegedly headed for a planned armed robbery. Police pursued the car until the R-25 near Kaalfontein Railway Station in Kempton Park. The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police who then returned fire, fatally wounding all three suspects.

An R-5 rifle and a 9mm pistol, both loaded, were recovered by the police on the scene.

All members on the operation were unharmed, while a woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after the suspects' vehicle collided with hers. The nature and extent of the victim's injuries is yet to be determined.

Crime scene management experts and other role players are on the scene since the possibility of the suspects being linked to other crimes cannot be ruled out.

