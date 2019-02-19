South Africa: Police Launch Search for Missing Girl (16)

press release

The Police in Tubatse outside Burgersfort are investigating a case of missing teenager, 16-year-old Tshepi Mogau.

It is alleged that the teenager left home on Saturday night, 09 February 2019, without informing anyone and she never returned back. She left home wearing black leggings and grey T- shirt with dots.

Police and family's endeavours to locate the missing girl were not successful.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of this missing person, may contact Colonel Mahlathini Ngele at 082 573 3645 or the Crime stop number on 08600 10111 or the crime Line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

