South Africa: UN Committee Finds Austerity Measures Implemented in SA 'May Further Worsen Inequalities'

analysis

The United Nations Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights has called for more inclusive economic policies and a review of fiscal policy to enable the government to meet its constitutional and international human rights obligations. But is Tito Mboweni willing to take a tip based on international law? Sadly, it seems unlikely.

It is a cruel quirk of history that 1948, the year when DF Malan and his cronies began ushering in a system of legalised racism in South Africa, was the same year the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration was a forward-looking document that imagined a world order where all human beings were regarded as being "born equal in dignity and rights". Apartheid, by contrast, was a system that built walls rather than broke them down and which looked back to the heyday of colonialism -- where white was right and freedom a privilege.

Not surprisingly, on that auspicious December day in Paris, South Africa was one of the few governments to abstain from voting for the declaration.

Seventy years later on 10 December 2018, South Africa joined the world in celebrating the 70th anniversary of the declaration. In his speech from...