Namibia: Civics Add Fuel to NPL Inferno

To say that the Namibia Premier League is in disarray, would be an understatement. So much so that the state of affairs at the troubled institution have incited grave disquiet from the football loving public who fear the game could ground to halt yet again.

Civics joined the chorus of discontent on Friday. The club wants in on the upcoming Standard Bank Top Eight cup action and are willing to go to court to get their way, while the sponsors on Monday demanded answers over a multitude of NPL issues generating unabated negative publicity.

Civics' declaration to challenge the NPL over their omission from the lucrative tournament added fuel to what increasingly appears to be an administrative inferno spiralling out of control.

The sort of iron clad control that NPL chairperson Patrick Kauta thought he wielded, only to discover the dissatisfaction over his management style is growing by the week, appears to have been mythical at best.

Young African, who want the league halted until their dispute is put to bed, remain the central party to the discontent. Their use of a player with a tampered passport last season led to a demotion to the first division after being stripped of all points accrued with the help of Zimbabwean Simon Musekiwa who pretended to be Albert Mujikijera.

Having admitted guilt in the fraudulent matter, Young African, who are appealing the outcome, were also hit with a N$50 000 sanction.

However, it is the points situation that is threatening to wreak mid-season havoc.

When announcing the NPL disciplinary committee's ruling earlier this month, Kauta said the points deducted from Young African would not be awarded to rivals in practice, meaning Young Chiefs relegation would not be reversed.

Furthermore, the 2017-18 season's final log standing "is fixed and will not change", and the league programme will proceed with 15 teams, he said.

That is a negligent misinterpretation, "whether by accident or by design", of the disciplinary committee's judgement, Civics said in their letter to the NPL executive committee on Friday. Civics' stance that the points be awarded in practice is shared by Young African and Tigers.

Civics would place above Eleven Arrows on goal difference as the eighth best team in the country if they were to be awarded points.

"We are sure that the NPL executive committee is not an appeal body that can set aside the ruling of the NPL disciplinary committee, hence the decision not to allow Civics to part in the Standard Bank Top 8 Cup is unlawful and stands to be corrected," said Civics chairman Donelly Nell.

In the event that the NPL dismiss their plight, which they did on Monday, Civics "will be left with no option but to seek appropriate remedy to protect the right of our club to participate in the Standard Bank Top 8 Cup", he added.

The NPL claim Civics should have objected when the competition was launched on 13 December when the participating teams where also made public.

Unam take on Tigers in the tournament opener on Thursday, with Civics' potential rivals Black Africa up against Arrows on Saturday.

"We do not intend to engage the obvious wrong legal contentions you make because litigation by correspondence is untenable," NPL league administrator Jusua //Hoebeb informed the club.

"Take notice that we shall put this letter before the honourable court and seek costs against you and your legal practitioners in demonstration of your dilatoriness and malicious conduct," //Hoebeb continued.

"Take further notice that we are refereeing your letter and our response to the prosecutor with recommendation to charge you and Civics with bringing the game into disrepute. The executive give you no undertaking whatsoever, and the competition will proceed as advertised," //Hoebeb concluded.

By Monday afternoon, the top flight's chief sponsors MTC held crisis talks with the NPL board of governors who were asked to answer for several disconcerting developments, or lack thereof.

The Young African issue has direct bearing on the majority of the agenda points.

MTC want to know why the three first division streams, who reside under the NPL, have not kicked off yet with the premier division reaching its halfway point. Young African were demoted to the Southern Stream First Division. They are battling to get their demotion reversed, which will affect the composition of the stream and NPL.

Additionally, MTC want to know why Musekiwa continues to compete in the NPL given his well-documented transgression.

The sponsors also questioned why the NPL chief execution and marketing positions are still vacant.