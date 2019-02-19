South Africa: Man Nabbed for Teacher's Murder in Mossel Bay, More Murders Likely to Be Added to His Name

A man, who was sought for more than a year in connection with the murder of a school teacher in the Southern Cape, could have more charges added to his name for at least four killings committed in the Western Cape.

Police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said Brian Linos George Mudyiwayana, 32, was nabbed on February 9.

The Zimbabwean man was initially wanted for the murder of a school teacher from Da Gamaskop in Mossel Bay, in 2017.

The teacher, Lungelwa Dangatye, was found in her home. Her hands were tied behind her back and she had severe head injuries. It is alleged that DNA analysis linked Mudyiwayana to the murder.

"At the time, evidence could not link [anyone] to the murder. But, unrelenting effort by the investigator, through DNA analysis, has led to the arrest of Mudyiwayana," Pojie said.

Further investigation led the detective to believe that Mudyiwayana could be responsible for about four murders committed between 2016 and 2019 in four Western Cape towns: Wolseley, Worcester, Swellendam and De Doorns.

"In a marathon investigation that started in 2017 with the murder of the teacher, the probe by a Western Cape detective has lifted the lid on several other unsolved murders in various parts of the province," Pojie said.

He added that the investigations were continuing and new leads were being followed up.

Anyone who has information that could assist in solving the murders can contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Mudyiwayana is expected to appear in in the Swellendam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

News24