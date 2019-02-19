Namibia: Deloitte Sponsors Junior Cricket Tournament

Cricket development in Namibia received a boost on Friday with the launch of the Deloitte u14 T20 Night League.

At the launch, Ramsay McDonald, a senior partner of Deloitte Namibia said they wanted to make an impact in the development of sport.

"If we can assist cricket in Namibia and create an environment where all can play the game, we believe we can make a difference," he said, adding that today's juniors would become tomorrow's stars.

"If you look around here, in five years time the names on this list of players will appear where you never imagined them to be."

The CEO of Cricket Namibia, Peter Forster said a big year lay ahead for Namibian cricket.

"This is a big year for Namibian cricket. We are competing in the ICC Division 2 Championship and the Africa u19 World Cup Qualifier, while I can also confirm that the Titans will tour Namibia in June," he said.

"But none of our senior international matches can be played without youth cricket so I want to thank Deloitte as well as African Personnel Services for their support," he said.

The competition is being organised by APS and will feature four teams, namely the Deloitte Pubs, the Cubs, the Calves and the Colts. The competition kicked off on Friday and will continue on Wednesday and Friday evenings at the Trustco United Sports Ground in Olympia.