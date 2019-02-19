19 February 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Residents Clean Up Bethanie Village

By Luqman Cloete

Non-profit company Camp Campus hosted a successful clean-up operation at Bethanie village in the //Kharas region on Saturday, with students and residents all participating.

Camp Campus founding director Sidney Boois said the Section (21) company was established in 2014 with the aim of participating in social development programmes, as well as to expand out-of-school youth support initiatives in the community.

He said in embracing the year of accountability announced by president Hage Geingob, Camp Campus had, in partnership with the Bethanie Village Council, schools and churches embarked on a clean-up operation at the village.

Boois added that the community will explore ways to inculcate citizens' social responsibility through processes and policies to take care of the environment.

"Other considerations are to introduce environmental projects with schools and the youth, such as recycling and solid waste management," he said.

This, he added, will help create job opportunities and the empowerment of the local community and youth.

luqman@namibian.com.na

See What Everyone is Watching

