19 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Franschhoek Pass Still Closed As Strong Winds Fan Veld Fire Overnight

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cape Winelands District Municipality has said the Franschhoek Pass was still closed on Tuesday morning as strong winds fanned a fire that broke out in the area near Theewaterskloof Dam overnight.

Western Cape provincial disaster management centre's Colin Deiner said the winds have caused the fire to spread rapidly in the direction of the Cape Winelands District, with an easterly wind expected on Tuesday.

The pass meanwhile is currently closed as the veld is burning on both sides of the road.

The fire front is currently inaccessible and posed a serious risk and "has the potential to develop into a devastating fire", according to Deiner.

Deiner said farmers in area have been informed of the potential risk by the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association (FPA).

The situation is being closely monitored. Fire crews and aerial support were on standby for deployment at first light.

More information regarding the fire will follow.

News24

South Africa

Small Western Cape Restaurant Wins Two International Awards

A South African restaurant has won two awards in the inaugural World Restaurant Awards. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.