South Africa: Franschhoek Pass Still Closed As Strong Winds Fan Veld Fire Overnight

The Cape Winelands District Municipality has said the Franschhoek Pass was still closed on Tuesday morning as strong winds fanned a fire that broke out in the area near Theewaterskloof Dam overnight.

Western Cape provincial disaster management centre's Colin Deiner said the winds have caused the fire to spread rapidly in the direction of the Cape Winelands District, with an easterly wind expected on Tuesday.

The pass meanwhile is currently closed as the veld is burning on both sides of the road.

The fire front is currently inaccessible and posed a serious risk and "has the potential to develop into a devastating fire", according to Deiner.

Deiner said farmers in area have been informed of the potential risk by the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association (FPA).

The situation is being closely monitored. Fire crews and aerial support were on standby for deployment at first light.

More information regarding the fire will follow.

