Nigeria: Health Workers At FTH Gombe Protest Over Alleged Bias

Nurses and other health workers under the auspices of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe have staged a peaceful protest over what they described as discrimination and bias by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Addressing newsmen after the protest, Chairman of FTH, Gombe chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade Bello Idris, said the protest was staged to bring the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari to the injustice being meted out to nurses and midwives by the federal ministry of health.

He said the health workers staged a three-day peaceful protest to press their demands for the payment of withheld salary of April and May 2018, upward adjustment of CONHESS salary and non-promotion of their members from CONHESS 14 to 15 in federal health facilities among others.

Comrade Idris alleged that medical doctors have hijacked all the responsibilities and functions of other health workers in the hospitals, adding that the Minister of Health has suppressed the implementation of government policies on career progression of workers in the health sector.

"The minister has restrained the federal government from the implementation of government policies and directives on career for nurses and midwives which has created too much tension and lack of team work among the various health professional in our various hospital," he said.

Addressing the protesters, the Chief Medical Director of FTH, Gombe, Dr Saidu Yaya Alkali, urged them to exercise patience and pledged to take their complains to the appropriate authorities.